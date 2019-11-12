WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

general

What to do during a fire!

Remember

  • Follow your bush fire survival plan. If you do not have a bush fire survival plan, ensure you know what you will do before, during and after the fire.
  • Remember – leaving early is your safest option.

Before the fire

  • Put on your protective clothing
  • Turn on the radio to keep yourself informed
  • Bring pets inside and keep them in one room
  • Close all windows and doors
  • Block spaces beneath doors and windows with wet towels
  • Fill buckets, sinks and bath tubs with water ready to put out spot fires
  • Have your firefighting equipment like pumps and hoses connected to your water supply
  • Block downpipes and fill gutters with water
  • Remove items which can burn from around your home like outdoor furniture
  • Bring ladders inside to check roof space for embers
  • Patrol the outside of your home putting out any embers or spot fires
  • Just before the fire arrives, wet down timber decks and gardens close to the house
  • Move any firefighting equipment to a place where it will not get burnt

During the fire

  • Go inside but stay alert
  • Shelter in a room on the opposite side of the house from the approaching fire and one that has a clear exit out of the house
  • Patrol inside the house, including the roof space looking for sparks and embers
  • Protect yourself from the heat of the fire
  • If your life is at risk, call triple zero (000)

Once the fire has passed

  • Check your roof spaces
  • Go outside and put out any part of your house which is alight
  • Check under the house and any decks
  • Check on your pets and animals
  • Embers or sparks can start spot fires for many hours after the fire has passed
  • If you can, contact your family and friends and check on your neighbours

 

 

