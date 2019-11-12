WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

What to do during a fire!
Remember
- Follow your bush fire survival plan. If you do not have a bush fire survival plan, ensure you know what you will do before, during and after the fire.
- Remember – leaving early is your safest option.
Before the fire
- Put on your protective clothing
- Turn on the radio to keep yourself informed
- Bring pets inside and keep them in one room
- Close all windows and doors
- Block spaces beneath doors and windows with wet towels
- Fill buckets, sinks and bath tubs with water ready to put out spot fires
- Have your firefighting equipment like pumps and hoses connected to your water supply
- Block downpipes and fill gutters with water
- Remove items which can burn from around your home like outdoor furniture
- Bring ladders inside to check roof space for embers
- Patrol the outside of your home putting out any embers or spot fires
- Just before the fire arrives, wet down timber decks and gardens close to the house
- Move any firefighting equipment to a place where it will not get burnt
During the fire
- Go inside but stay alert
- Shelter in a room on the opposite side of the house from the approaching fire and one that has a clear exit out of the house
- Patrol inside the house, including the roof space looking for sparks and embers
- Protect yourself from the heat of the fire
- If your life is at risk, call triple zero (000)
Once the fire has passed
- Check your roof spaces
- Go outside and put out any part of your house which is alight
- Check under the house and any decks
- Check on your pets and animals
- Embers or sparks can start spot fires for many hours after the fire has passed
- If you can, contact your family and friends and check on your neighbours