Female Police Officer Assaulted in Newcastle

A man’s been charged after allegedly assaulting a female police officer in Newcastle this morning.

Police were called to a licensed premises on Wharf Road around 2am over concerns about the man’s behaviour.

As they approached the man he reportedly attacked the female officer before he was detained by other officers.

The man’s now been charged with five offences including assault, resist arrest and refusing to leave the venue.

The officer was taken to the John Hunter Hospital suffering soft body tissue injuries to her abdomen, back, shoulder and tailbone.

She’s expected to be released later today.