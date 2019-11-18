The Motorola Razr Mobile is back Geoff Quattromani explains it’s return

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss -Samsung were first with a tablet that folds into a phone, now Motorola is bringing back the Razr and it’s a foldable phone! With a new iPhone costing more than $1000 and no signs they’ll get cheaper, Geoff has been looking at other brands and their offerings at $499. Geoff has been testing headphones from Bowers & Wilkins, they have 30 hours of battery with noise cancelling to really take the fight to Bose and Sennheiser. Google has been able to help you pronounce words in the past, but it will now be able to correct your pronunciation as it listens to you. We hear how Apple have dropped the 15 inch Macbook Pro in favour of a new 16 inch model, but what a price!

