YOUR GUIDE TO SUPERCARS

Make the most of the Coates Hire Newcastle 500 as we show off our city to the world! This guide will help you plan your 2019 Supercars weekend! While we have a lot of information here and was believed to be correct at time of posting .. please download the official event app or check the Supercars Website for the very latest info or listen to 1143 2HD.

Gates will open and close to the public at the following times across the weekend:

Friday, 22 November 2019 – 8.00am to end of the last race

Saturday, 23 November 2019 – 8.00am to end of the last race

Sunday, 24 November 2019 – 8.00am to end of the last race

Supercars Membership Early Entry

Your Supercars Membership hard card will gain you early gate entry at the Coates Hire Newcastle 500. Just flash your hard card at Gate 1a you’re in 30 minutes early!

Tickets

There is a ticket option for everyone to get up close to the action. Find more information and book tickets online here

Transport

PARK AND RIDE

Two park & ride facilities will operate to help you get to the circuit from Stockton and Broadmeadow. There are almost 900 spaces available at McDonald Jones (Hunter) Stadium and up to 2,000 at Stockton Wharf.

Stockton

Fans can park at Stockton Wharf and catch the ferry across the Harbour to Queens Wharf, where Gates 1a and 1b access is a short walk away. Parking at Stockton is a gold coin donation – pay on the day.

McDonald Jones Stadium

Fans can park at McDonald Jones (Hunter) Stadium and catch a shuttle bus leaving from Turton Rd outside the stadium to get within walking distance of the circuit. Shuttle buses start running from as early as 6.30am every 10 to 15 minutes, and return services run until 7pm on Friday, 11.30pm on Saturday and 8pm on Sunday. These shuttle buses will drop off and pick up from Honeysuckle Drive in Newcastle.

TRAIN

In addition to the regular timetable extra trains will run to help move crowds to and from Newcastle over the 3 days of the event, particularly in the early morning in time for race start and later in the evening to help fans get home. The closest station to the Coates Hire Newcastle 500 track is Newcastle Interchange on the Central Coast & Newcastle and Hunter Lines.

BUS

While roads are closed and circuit preparations are underway for the event buses in Newcastle East will be rerouted to alternate bus stops. Plan your bus trip ahead of time at newcastletransport.info

FERRY

Ferries between Stockton and Newcastle (Queens Wharf) will run frequently throughout the event. Ferries will run every 5 to 10 minutes from as early as 5:20am until Midnight on Friday and Saturday and until 10pm on Sunday. From Queens Wharf access Gates 1a and 1b are within short working distance. You can drive and park at Stockton Wharf and continue your trip across to Newcastle by ferry. Car parks open at 6am each day. A minimum gold coin donation will gain you access to the car park – pay on the day.

DRIVING

Catching public transport is highly recommended over driving

Traffic is expected to be heavy on the Pacific Highway, M1 Motorway, Newcastle Road, Griffiths Road and Lambton Road approaching Newcastle before, during and after the event. Local roads within and surrounding the event circuit will also close during the event.

Major roads in Newcastle CBD and Newcastle East will be closed for the duration of the event.

The accessible drop of zone is located on Wolfe St between Hunter St and Scott St. From there access the track via the accessible lifts at Gate 1 entrance on Wharf Road. Access to Wolfe Street is provided via King Street.

TAXIS

The event Taxi rank will be located on the southern side of Hunter Street between Perkins Street and Brown Street each day. Access via Wolfe St.

Pit Lane Walks

Take a behind-the-scenes look through the epicentre of all the action in pit lane at the 2019 Coates Hire Newcastle 500. Witness teams and drivers in preparation for the gruelling 500km of endurance racing. Get in quick as tickets are limited. Click here to secure your spot!

Friday

Session 1 – 8.30am

Session 2 – 12.00noon

Session 3 – 3.55pm

Saturday

Session 1 – 8.45am

Session 2 – 11.20am

Session 3 – 1.50pm

Sunday

Session 1 – 8.30am

Session 2 – 11.50am

Session 3 – 1.55pm

Where: Meeting point is at Pit Gate C (Pit Entry end of the Pit Building, closest to Foreshore Park)

Autograph Sessions

Come along to the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Autograph Sessions for the opportunity to meet some of your favourite Supercars drivers and grab an autograph. Free posters will be available for patrons at the designated autograph sessions.

When: Saturday 9:25am – 9:55am and Sunday 9:55am – 10:25am

The drivers of the Dunlop Super2 Series will also be on hand to meet fans at the Coates Hire Newcastle 500. Head along to the designated autograph session and grab a signature from the future Supercars champions! Free posters will be available for patrons.

When: Friday 12.35pm – 1.05pm and Saturday 12.00pm – 12.30pm

What’s On – Entertainment

Super Signing Session

Come along to the official off track signing session and meet all 26 Supercars drivers. FREE posters will be available on the day plus you can watch a live broadcast of “Trackside Live” as it goes to air on Fox Sports. Drivers will be signing autographs between 5pm and 6pm.

When: 4:30pm – 6:30pm, Thursday 21 November 2019

Grand Finale Breakfast

Enjoy a cocktail style breakfast within the Supercars precinct and mingle with the drivers, whilst helping raise funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. This year’s event will be attended by the top 10 ranked drivers going into the Coates Hire Newcastle 500.

When: 7am – 9am, Thursday 21 November 2019

Tickets: $80.00 per person

$80.00 per person Click HERE for more information.

Supercars Drivers Parade

Be upstanding to cheer on your favourite Supercars drivers as they parade around the unique street circuit of Newcastle before the racing begins.

When: Saturday, 12:15pm

SuperKids Zone

Check out the new Supercars SuperKids Zone! Exciting for kids, relaxing for parents. The SuperKids Zone is a fully fenced and secure area designed exclusively for parents and little people to relax, play, and test their racing abilities. Get active on the Inflatable Race Track, check your speed and reaction skills at the Fast Fan Challenge or test your tyre changing skills on one of our table top fun games. Please note adult supervision is required at all times.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm

Merchandise Alley

Gear up with the official 2019 Coates Hire Newcastle 500 merchandise, available to purchase at the track in Merchandise Alley. Stock up on your favourite team’s merchandise and Supercars gear. Plus check out some of the stunt team vehicles on display.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Coopers Roll Bar

The Coopers Roll Bar is the ultimate location for fans to watch and enjoy Supercars racing. Located inside the Hairpin, the Coopers Roll Bar is in a prime viewing position to catch all of the on-track action with entertainment on stage Saturday and Sunday.

When: Open across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Jim Beam Barrelhouse

The Jim Beam Barrelhouse has everything you need to have an unforgettable weekend! Grab a Jim Beam & Cola and enjoy prime views of the track from the viewing deck, or grab a seat and settle in downstairs in front of their dedicated big screen. You won’t want to go anywhere else, with live DJ’s and plenty of giveaways – the Jim Beam Barrelhouse is the place to be at the Coates Hire Newcastle 500.

When: Open across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Hino Sports Deck

The Hino Sports Deck is the ultimate location for the true sports fan. It features 5 TV screens streaming the best sport from around the world and Australia, a dedicated kids’ area, fuseball, and even a phone recharge station.

When: Open across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Shell V-Power VR Pit Stop Experience

The Shell V-Power VR Pit Stop activation gives you the chance to experience the thrill of a Supercars Pit Stop. Can you handle the pressure, speed and precision required? Find the Shell V-Power Virtual Pit Stop in the merchandise area at the Coates Hire Newcastle 500.

When: Open across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10am – 4pm

Australian Defence Force Precinct

The Royal Australian Navy, Australian Army and the Royal Australian Air Force will join forces to showcase Australian Defence Force (ADF) capabilities through technology and teamwork ‘ADF Ground Precinct’. Supercars fans can register to test their skills as an Air Force fast-jet pilot at the Air Force Simulator Experience, plus browse through Defence capability displays featuring Team Army’s project car and street machines.

When: Open across Friday, Saturday and Sunday

WesTrac Hub

Visit the WesTrac Hub while you’re trackside! You can buy Cat merchandise, get a great view of all the racing action and shoot some hoops for your chance to win, including a $1,000 travel voucher! WesTrac are one of the largest Cat equipment dealers in the world so while you are at the hub you’ll also be able to check out the new Cat 950 GC wheel loader and Cat 330 GC excavator up close. More information can be found HERE.

When: Open across Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Bosch Power Tools

Bosch Power Tools and Accessories are the official Power Tool brand behind the Virgin Australia Supercar Championship! At the Coates Hire Newcastle 500 they have a weekend packed full of competitions, giveaways and activations for racing fans of all ages! Get involved with the Superhuman challenge, beat the drill in the tough torque challenge, or test your skills in the pit crew wheel change!

When: Open across Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Land Rover

Land Rover will be showcasing a range of their premium off-road vehicles on the Twin Terra Pod at this year’s Coates Hire Newcastle 500. Experience the capabilities of these vehicles with the opportunity to take a ride over Twin Terrapod at a height of 6 meters with an experienced instructor. They will guide you through the suite of Terrain Response Programs at your disposal.

When: Open across Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Australian Defence Force Flyover

A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18A/B Classic Hornet based at RAAF Base Williamtown will perform an adrenaline pumping aerial display on both days over the weekend. The Hornet will reach speeds of more than 1000km/h and will track from the north over the Stockton Bridge and along the river with an aerial handling display centered over the Newcastle Harbour precinct and Nobby’s Beach.

When: Saturday and Sunday, approximately 4pm

Australian Army Band Newcastle

The Australian Army Band Newcastle’s Roving Band will be there to rev up the crowds with their upbeat take on popular tunes. Feel free to put on your dancing shoes and be part of the action.