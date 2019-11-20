IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK ….

Join 2HD’s Richard King, Sunday December 8 for the Lake Mac Carols at Speers Point Park.
There will be plenty of entertainment from:
- The Voice finalists Lara D and Sarah De Bono
- Golden Guitar-winner Troy Kemp
- Pacific Harmony Choir
- The Little Scallywags
- Plus there will be a very special visit from Santa himself.
Enjoy the delicious food truck ally, Homegrown Markets and entertainment from 4pm with carols commencing at 6 and spectacular fireworks light up the sky at 9pm!
Pack a picnic and bring down a camp chair and picnic rug and enjoy carols by the lake.
Limited parking will be available at the venue but there will be free off-street parking a short distance away off Lakeview St.
The Lake Mac Carols proudly supported by 1143 2HD!