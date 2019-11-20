IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK ….

Join 2HD’s Richard King, Sunday December 8 for the Lake Mac Carols at Speers Point Park.

There will be plenty of entertainment from:

The Voice finalists Lara D and Sarah De Bono

Golden Guitar-winner Troy Kemp

Pacific Harmony Choir

The Little Scallywags

Plus there will be a very special visit from Santa himself.

Enjoy the delicious food truck ally, Homegrown Markets and entertainment from 4pm with carols commencing at 6 and spectacular fireworks light up the sky at 9pm!

Pack a picnic and bring down a camp chair and picnic rug and enjoy carols by the lake.

Limited parking will be available at the venue but there will be free off-street parking a short distance away off Lakeview St.

The Lake Mac Carols proudly supported by 1143 2HD!