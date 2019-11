2HD’s famous Jingle Boat Christmas Cruise sails again, Thursday December 12.

Enjoy an evening with a delicious Christmas dinner, a few drinks and then dance the night away with Richard and Kim as MJ the DJ rocks the boat whilst taking in the stunning back drop of Newcastle Harbour by night!

There will also be some great prizes to be won!

Listen to Richard and Kim all this week for your exclusive boarding passes!

2HD’s Jingle Boat for NOVA Cruises