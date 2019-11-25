We hear from our “Gadget Guy” Geoff Quattromani…

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss -How he’s been testing a sound bar from Bang & Olufsen. For the child who needs to be contacted by their parents but is too young for a smartphone, this watch from TCL may be all they need. Geoff tells the next level up from Apple AirPods Pro could be the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones thanks to the tight iOS integration. We’ve seen the Australia Post pickup lockers, now Amazon is entering Australia with their own lockers to make the delivery experience much easier. And, Apple announced another new product, this time it is the iPhone 11/Pro battery extender case. This time, they’ve added a camera button to the side too.

