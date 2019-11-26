Richard & Kim spoke with Jon Chin, local White Ribbon Day ambassador. He is on the committee organizing the White Ribbon Day Breakfast this Friday at Wests New Lambton. Funds raised go to local programs to assist victims of domestic abuse.
How you can support Newcastle’s White Ribbon Day breakfast
