Man Charged with Threatening Toronto Family

A man’s been charged with allegedly threatening a Toronto family with a gun.
It’s understood the 31-year-old visited the Shelly Street home just before 9am on Sunday, threatening the three adults and two young children with a handgun.
Thankfully they were uninjured but they were left shaken.
Police later raided a home on Redwood Close, Fletcher where they allegedly seized weapons, a stolen vehicle and clothing items.
Officers arrested the man at the same home around 5:15pm yesterday where its alleged he was armed with a bayonet at the time.
The man has now been charged with six offences.
He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.
Image: Maxpixel