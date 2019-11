Richard and Kim caught up with spokesperson for the 42nd Newcastle Bikers For Kids Toy Run, Big John. The Toy Run is on Sunday 1st December from 8:00am at Stockton Ballast Grounds to finish in Wickham Park. Everyone invited to join the run or just attend the festivities in Wickham Park from 10am. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/2HD-Interview-Big-John-.mp3