Richard & Kim will speak with award winning author and domestic violence survivor, Rebecca Poulson, who will be sharing her story at this year’s Newcastle White Ribbon Day breakfast.
Featured, Richard and Kim
Rebecca Poulson shares her story of survival in an abusive relationship
