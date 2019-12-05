Mark Latham comments on Rugby Australia’s settlement with Israel Folau

It’s “Political Watch” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Israel Folau settlement with Rugby Union Australia, PISA school results, Murray Darling Basin Plan protests in Canberra, Mark talks The Medevac repeal. And Mark’s visit to the Hunter on Saturday December 7th! .::The Podcast in Two Parts::.

“Click” Below to Listen to The Podcast: (Part One)

“Click” Below to Listen to The Podcast: (Part Two)

“Click” Below to Follow Mark Latham on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/RealMarkLatham?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor