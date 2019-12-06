Man Charged With Lighting Fires in Hunter

Police have charged a man with allegedly lighting a grassfire at Telarah yesterday.

The 40-year-old has been accused of poring an accelerant on a vacant block of land on Elizabeth Street, before setting it alight just before 9:30pm.

The fire quickly spread towards nearby rail lines, before neighbours managed to extinguish it.

Officers arrived on the scene 10 minutes later, and arrested the man.

He’s been refused bail and will front Maitland Court today.

Police are reminding people that anyone caught deliberately lighting a fire could face up to 25 years in prison.