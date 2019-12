It’s been a big year for Richard and Kim and this is the final week before their Christmas break. All this week they are giving you the chance to win our famous 2HD Christmas Hampers!

Each hamper contains a delicious 2HD Christmas Pudding from Pudding Lane, Mistletoe wine from the world known Hunter Valley and a mouth watering half Christmas Ham from Kev and the team at Farnhams Butchery!

Listen all week for the chance to win and Merry Christmas from 2HD!