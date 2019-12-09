Richard & Kim caught up with local country music star, Catherine Britt, about the show she is doing this weekend at the Criterion Hotel in Singleton called ‘Woman Enough’ with Hunter-based country singer Natalie Henry & Melody Moko.
Featured, Richard and Kim
Catherine Britt talks about her Woman Enough show this weekend
Richard & Kim caught up with local country music star, Catherine Britt, about the show she is doing this weekend at the Criterion Hotel in Singleton called ‘Woman Enough’ with Hunter-based country singer Natalie Henry & Melody Moko.
Previous ArticleLocal prawn supply for Christmas