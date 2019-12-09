Geoff Quattromani talks about the New Huawei Smart Watch

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss -How he’s testing the latest smartwatch from Huawei, the round watch has a few big advantages over the Apple Watch, and works with your iPhone.To improve milk yields, cows in Russia are now wearing virtual reality headsets to “transport” them to a visibly more beautiful place. Geoff tells How he’s been testing a new speaker from Bose. It is portable with bluetooth but also has Wi-fi for multiroom streaming around the home. A direct competitor to the Sonos Move. The highly anticipated Tokyo Olympics will be available to watch from Australia in 4K! Optus has announced the service will be available, if you meet a certain criteria. If your dog is known to go missing from time to time, or if you’re wondering how active it is during the day, Geoff’s been looking at the Biotraka.

“Click” Below to Listen To The Podcast:

“Click” Below to Visit Geoff’s Website:

https://www.geoffquattromani.com/