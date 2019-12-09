Water Restrictions to Increase in January

Level Two water restrictions are set to be implemented in the Hunter on the 20th of January.

It comes after total water storage levels dropped to 57.9-percent last week, the lowest level in nearly 40 years, while hot and dry conditions are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

However, Hunter Water officials say the community has already made a difference since the introduction of the Level One restrictions in September, reducing consumption by 17%.

The upgraded restrictions will include:

Four minute maximum showers

Outdoor watering limited to 15 minutes every second day

Bucket wash only for vehicles and boats

