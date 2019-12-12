Man Extradited to Face Hunter Child Abuse Charges

A man has been extradited from South Australia after being charged with allegedly assaulting two girls in the Hunter.

Police began investigating the first allegation a year ago before receiving a report of another alleged assault.

Officers arrested the 60-year-old man at Port Pirie on Monday and flew him to Sydney yesterday.

He’ll front Newcastle Local Court today.

He’s been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a girl aged between 7 and 8 on two occasions, as well as the alleged indecent assault of another girl aged between 9 and 10.

Image: Maxpixel