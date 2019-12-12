Police are appealing for assistance to help locate a man missing from East Maitland

43 year old Jason Maskell was last seen leaving his home around 10pm on Tuesday.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall with an average build, short brown spiky hair, clean shaven and hazel/green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a lime green t-shirt with a palm tree patters, navy shorts with a red and white stripe on the side, a full-brimmed navy hat and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Jason’s whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.