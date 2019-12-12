Mark Latham on Matt Kean’s Bushfire comments!

It’s “Political Watch” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Matt Kean on bush fires and climate change, Matt Kean on the coal industry becoming the new Kodak: “enjoy your Kodak moment:, Mark’s thoughts on The British election, Greta Thunberg “Time Magazine Person of the Year”, and Mark talks about the NRL Indigenous team on boycotting the National Anthem!

