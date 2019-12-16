Man Charged over Maitland Pursuit

A man’s spent the weekend behind bars after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through Maitland on Saturday night.

Officers attempted to stop an allegedly stolen Toyota Prado on Belmore Road at Lorn just before 11pm when the driver reportedly attempted to reverse into police before fleeing at speed.

A pursuit was initiated but was terminated a short time later.

Police then located the Toyota on Skilton Avenue in East Maitland and found a 25-year-old man allegedly hiding in nearby grass.

They arrested the man after a short foot pursuit.

Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found items suspected of being stolen during the robbery of a hardware business on Bungaree Street, Maitland.

The man was charged with 12 offences.

He was refused bail in an appearance at Maitland Local Court yesterday and will return for another appearance today.

Image: NSW Police Force