Mark Latham reflects on 2019 and Previews What to expect in 2020!

It’s “Political Watch” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Bushfire crisis and the climate change debate, PM Scott Morrison holiday to Hawaii, Mark’s view on President Trump’s impeachment, What the British election results tells us and Mark talks his Curriculum review document of the Education System! Our PODCAST is in (2) Parts

