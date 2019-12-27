John Talks Double Demerits

Chief Inspector Phillip Brooks from the Traffic and Highway Control Command joined John to discuss the double demerit point period.

Make sure you stay safe on our roads this holiday period.

Double demerits start on Friday 20 December and run through to New Year’s Day on Wednesday 1 January (inclusive).

Double demerit points apply for (among other things) speeding, seat belt, motorcycle helmet and mobile phone offences during all holiday periods such as long weekends, Christmas, New Year and Easter. Drivers caught using their phones during a double demerit period can expect to be hit with the fine as well as up to 10 demerits.