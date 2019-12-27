NEW AUSTRALIAN TOURISM AD

A new Australian Tourism campaign featuring Kylie Minogue is aiming to lure Brexit-weary Brits to Australia with the promise of cute animals, white-sandy beaches and locals who “speak your language”.

The three-minute advertisement aired on iTV in the UK just prior to the Queen’s Christmas Day message.

Kylie and well-known Australian export, Adam Hills were addressing the mother country from Sandringham .. that’s right, the beachside suburb of Melbourne!

The commercial also features a line up of Australian sports people, including Ash Barty; former Australian cricketer Shane Warne and Ian Thorpe, who speaks his lines rather than singing them.

The campaign reportedly cost $15m.

I guess the question now is .. Where the bloody hell are they?