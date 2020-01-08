Man Dies After Motorbike Crash in Newcastle CBD

Police have launched a critical incident investigation, after a fatal motorbike crash in Newcastle overnight.

Local officers were patrolling the city at about 3am, when they tried to stop a motorbike on Hunter Street.

The motorcyclist failed to stop and police began to pursue him, before terminating the chase for safety reasons.

They later found the bike crashed on Scott Street, after it hit a power pole.

The man died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

A major investigation is now underway.

Scott Street remains closed between Wolf and Watt streets, while the crash has also affected some light rail services.

