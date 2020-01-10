DESPICABLE: Man Allegedly Steals From Stroke Victim

A Windale man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a person who was in the middle of a medical episode.

At about 4:40pm on Tuesday, a 58-year-old suffered a stroke inside his car along Wilsons Road, Mount Hutton.

A 29-year-old witnessed the incident and called Triple Zero.

In the meantime, he allegedly stole cash and credit cards from the man’s car before fleeing the scene.

Following investigations, Lake Macquarie police arrested the man at a home in Windale yesterday afternoon.

He’s now been charged with larceny, and escape police custody.

He’s been refused bail and will front Belmont court today.

While the 58-year-old man remains in a stable condition at the John Hunter Hospital.

