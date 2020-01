Richard & Kim spoke with Aussie Ark President and Australian Conservationist, Tim Faulkner, about plans for Barrington Tops koala sanctuary. The need is now urgent after the bushfire crisis. You can help with the cost of fencing the habitat by contributing to their GoFund Me campaign. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/2HD-Interview-Tim-Faulkner.mp3