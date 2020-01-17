Teenagers Charged with Broadmeadow Stabbing

Two teenagers have been charged after an alleged stabbing incident at Broadmeadow yesterday.

It’s understood a 67-year-old man began arguing with a 17-year-old boy in a laneway between Brunker and Teralba Roads around 4pm, when two other 17-year-olds arrived.

The man tried to walk away when one of the teenagers allegedly stabbed him in the back.

All three teenagers then reportedly fled the scene.

Police arrested one of the boys when he returned to the laneway shortly afterwards, while the second boy was arrested at his home on Park Street, Merewether.

Both boys have been charged with reckless wounding in company and have been granted bail.

They’ll also both front Children’s Court on the 3rd of February.

Police are still searching for the third teenager involved.

The victim is in a stable condition at the John Hunter Hospital.

Image: Maxpixel