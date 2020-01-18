Two Arrested Over Cessnock Shooting

Police have arrested two people over a public place shooting along Cessnock Road, Neath last year.

On Sunday, 25th August, a 23-year-old man reportedly heard a loud bang from his property and soon found a Holden Commodore which had been riddled with, what appeared to be bullet holes.

Following investigations, a 21-year-old woman was arrested in Cardiff on Thursday and charged with firing a firearm in a manner likely to injure persons/property.

She was refused bail.

While a 24-year-old man presented himself to Cessnock Police Station last night where he was charged with multiple offences, including supplying a prohibited firearm.

He’s also been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court later today.

Image: Bigstock