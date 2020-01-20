Richard & Kim caught up with Boolaroo Action Group president, Jim Sullivan, about the EPA’s decision to change the way contaminated soil from North Lake Macquarie properties can be disposed of. Residents can now take contaminated soil to local council landfills such as Awaba tip.
Featured, Richard and Kim
North Lake Macquarie residents pleased with the EPA’s decision about contaminated soil
Richard & Kim caught up with Boolaroo Action Group president, Jim Sullivan, about the EPA’s decision to change the way contaminated soil from North Lake Macquarie properties can be disposed of. Residents can now take contaminated soil to local council landfills such as Awaba tip.
Previous ArticleWhat do level 2 water restrictions mean for you?