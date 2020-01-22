Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes pays tribute to Jill Emberson

Richard & Kim spoke with Lord Mayor of Newcastle, Nuatali Nelmes, about the public memorial service tomorrow for former ABC radio Broadcaster and 2019 Newcastle citizen of the year Jill Emberson. Jill lost her battle with ovarian cancer at the end of last year and had been a tireless campaigner for funding to help fight the disease. They also asked the Mayor what her top priorities for this year are.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/2HD-Interview-Nuatali-Nelmes-.mp3