Mark Latham looks at the last 7 days in Politics!

It’s “Political Watch” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – The Government’s response to the bush fires, what needs to be done from here?, Davos Economic Forum, Prince Charles telling us what to do about climate change, Mark comments on the Bridgette Mackenzie Sports rorts in Canberra, and his thoughts on The Australia Day debate.

“Click” Below to Listen to The Podcast in Two Parts: Part One

“Click” Below to Listen to The Podcast: Part Two

“Click” Below to Follow Mark on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/RealMarkLatham?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor