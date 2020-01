Police are investigating two fires at Hamilton this morning.

A blaze broke out at the back of a restaurant on Beaumont Street around 1:30am causing minor damage to the electrical systems and a vehicle.

A fire also had to be extinguished at an abandoned home just down the road on Cleary Street.

Investigations are underway.

Police are treating them as suspicious but at this stage they believe the two are not related.

