Elderly Scone Couple Assaulted

Police are investigating the alleged assault of an elderly couple at Scone over the weekend.

The couple, aged in their 80s, was outside their Guernsey Street home around 10pm on Sunday when an unknown woman verbally abused them from across the road.

It’s alleged the woman pushed the older woman to the ground and punched and kicked the man before fleeing the scene.

The couple has been treated for cuts, grazes and bruising at Maitland Hospital.

Police are calling on anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to contact Muswellbrook Police Station on 6542 6999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

