Mark Latham comments on The Corona Virus

It’s “Political Talk” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Mark’s thoughts on The CoronaVirus, How serious is NSW Govt about bushfire recovery: Mark looks at a story featured in Tuesday’s Telegraph Newspaper about unpaid RFS bills, plus EPA restrictions on timber companies accessing burnt and unburnt State Forest areas (with permits suspended), meaning NSW could run out of construction timber in the next month. Als he talks, Nigel Farage leaves the European Parliament as Brexit approaches, what a great speech.

“Click” Below to Listen to The Podcast: