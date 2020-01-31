Weapons Seized at Lake Macquarie Homes

A man’s been charged after weapons were allegedly located at two Lake Macquarie properties yesterday.

Police searched a home on Newport Road at Cooranbong around 7am where they reportedly found a pistol, ammunition and methylamphetamine.

They then applied for a search warrant to conduct further raids at the home where they also seized items including homemade weapons, NSW Police insignia, a baton and knuckle dusters.

Officers later searched a home on Bushells Ridge Road at Wyee as well, seizing vehicles, drug paraphernalia and more weapons.

A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with nine offences including unauthorised handling of explosives and supplying a prohibited drug.

He’s been refused bail and will front Toronto Local Court next week.

Police say they expect more charges to be laid.

Image: Maxpixel