Weapons Seized at Lake Macquarie Homes

A man’s been charged after weapons were allegedly located at two Lake Macquarie properties yesterday.
Police searched a home on Newport Road at Cooranbong around 7am where they reportedly found a pistol, ammunition and methylamphetamine.
They then applied for a search warrant to conduct further raids at the home where they also seized items including homemade weapons, NSW Police insignia, a baton and knuckle dusters.
Officers later searched a home on Bushells Ridge Road at Wyee as well, seizing vehicles, drug paraphernalia and more weapons.
A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with nine offences including unauthorised handling of explosives and supplying a prohibited drug.
He’s been refused bail and will front Toronto Local Court next week.
Police say they expect more charges to be laid.
