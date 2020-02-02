IT’S BACK FOR 2020

The Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo is on for 3 big days showcasing the latest in caravans, motorhomes, campervans, camper trailers, tents, caravan and camping equipment, touring accessories and holiday parks all in the one great location.

Whether you’re new to caravan and camping and wanting to discover what it’s all about, or an avid enthusiast needing to update your equipment or buy a new RV, you’re sure to find something to suit.

There is plenty of free kids entertainment – kids of all ages can enjoy lots of activities, reptile display, jumping castles and more.

Even the family pooch is welcome at Newcastle Expo.

NEWCASTLE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE & SHOWGROUND

Friday 7th February – Sunday 9th February

Tickets are available for purchase at the entry gates on the day.

Adult: $15.00 – ages 17 years and over

Concession: $10.00 (Seniors/Pension Cardholders)

Child: 16 and under are FREE, when accompanied by an adult Parking is free for all visitors and the venue is easily accessible by road and public transport.

For more information https://www.caravanexpo.com/newcastle/