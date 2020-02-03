Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani talks Motorola Razr

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss -The Motorola Razr is now available for pre-order, the real question is whether you can afford it. HERE Technologies provide mapping to motor vehicles and autonomous vehicles. They’re soon coming to market with an app to compete with Google Maps. Samsung have announced a competitor to the Macbook Air. If you need thin and light for a laptop, this could be it. If driving people, or food to a destination hasn’t worked out for you, you can now sign up to become a delivery driver for Amazon in Australia.

