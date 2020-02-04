Teenager Charged with Attempted Edgeworth Robberies

A man’s been charged over several alleged attempted robberies in Edgeworth last night.

It’s understood the man entered a pizza store on Main Road around 7:45pm where he demanded staff open the register.

When they refused, he reportedly made the same demand of staff at a store in a nearby shopping centre.

The man allegedly tried stealing a chained charity tin but left the scene empty handed, before demanding the staff at a neighbouring chicken shop open their register.

He fled the scene and then demanded cigarettes from staff of a nearby service station but was again refused.

Patrolling police arrested the 18-year-old shortly afterwards and charged him with three counts offences.

He’s been refused bail and will front Toronto Local Court today.

