Third Man Charged with Cessnock Shooting

A third person has been charged after an alleged shooting in Cessnock late last month.

Police were called to Mills Crescent at around 3am on he 29th of January following reports of shots fired.

They pulled over a Holden Commodore shortly afterwards on Doyle Street, with two men fleeing from the car.

The two men who stayed in the car were charged and remain before the courts.

Following inquiries a 23-year-old man was arrested at a Gorokan home yesterday afternoon.

He’s since been charged with multiple offences including firing a gun at a dwelling with disregard for safety.

The man has been refused bail and will front Wyong Local Court today.

