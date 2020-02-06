Is seismic testing safe for Lake Macquarie?

Richard & Kim spoke with Independent MP for Lake Macquarie, Greg Piper, on Centennial Coal’s decision to delay a planned seismic survey between Swansea & Murrays Beach for one week. The decision follows protests from local politicians, environmentalists and fishermen.

