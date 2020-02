Richard & Kim spoke with Lord Mayor of Newcastle City Council, Nuatali Nelmes, about the State Government declaring Newcastle a natural disaster zone. This means council is now eligible for assistance through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Fund to help with the cost of cleaning up, protection and restoration of Stockton Beach. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2HD-Interview-Nuatali-Nelmes-1.mp3