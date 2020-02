A man’s set to front court today, after he was arrested over the possession of child abuse material at Lake Macquarie.

Police searched a property at Wangi Wangi yesterday, and allegedly seized a number of electronic devices with abuse material on them.

They’re set to be forensically examined.

A 46-year-old man was then arrested, and charged with multiple offences.

He’s been refused bail and will front Toronto Local Court today.

