Brent speaks to tech guru Geoff Quatromani

– Apple stepped into our cars with CarPlay, it appears their next step is CarKey replacing another thing in our pockets. Info
– This could be the final nail in the coffin for BlackBerry as TCL decide to end the partnership to release BlackBerry smartphones. Info
– There could be an alternative to the NBN for regional Australia as Elon Musk has his plans approved by ACMA. Info
– Impacted by the growth of other brands, Panasonic has quit the TV market in Australia. Info
– From vacuum cleaners to blow dryers, the next step for Dyson could be air-purifying headphones? Info
