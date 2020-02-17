Fatal Crash Near Singleton Overnight

Tragedy on the Hunter’s roads this weekend, with a person dying in a single vehicle crash west of Singleton.

Police believe the car was travelling on the Golden Highway when it left the road, crashed into trees and caught on fire.

The blaze was extinguished by RFS crews and a body was found inside.

It’s yet to be formally identified.

While a 47-year-old female pedestrian was hit and killed along Main Road, Heddon Greta on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old driver was taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

Investigations into both crashes are underway.

Image: Bigstock