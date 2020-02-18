Brent chats with our resident tech guru Geoff Quattromani

Samsung announced their new range of smartphones in San Francisco, including a flip phone and new ear buds. Info

Amazon have announced a new size in the Echo Show range, the 8inch smart screen/speaker. And it is available for preorder now at half price. Info

Courts have approved the merger of TPG and Vodafone to form a stronger 3rd telco in Australia. It should mean good things for consumers. Info

Geoff has been testing the Suunto 7 smartwatch / fitness tracker and hasn’t looked at his Apple Watch for a couple of weeks. It’s the $799 price tag that worries him tho! Info

