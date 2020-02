Richard & Kim spoke with State Member for Wallsend, Sonia Hornery, about some local seniors being excluded from the NSW Government’s Regional Seniors Travel Card program.

The regional Seniors travel card provides eligible seniors living in regional, rural and remote areas of NSW with a $250 prepaid card to help ease the cost of travel.

