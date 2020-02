Mark Latham gives us his views on the National Party woes. He also gives us an insight to his opinion on Pauline Hanson’s comments towards Aboriginal payments. Brent asks Mark his thoughts on the high number of strip searches that NSW Police have carried out. Mark also tells us what he predicts will happen in the upcoming presidential election.

