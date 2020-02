Richard & Kim spoke with the owner of Lexie’s cafe on the beach, Nick Sovechles, following the devastating news that they have been forced to close the business indefinitely due to the erosion. 27 staff have now lost their jobs.

Save our Stockton Beach group are also planning on staging a Red Line protest this Sunday at 9am. Wear a red shirt to support the cause. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2HD-Interview-Nick-Sovechles-.mp3