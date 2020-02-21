The Show is back Newcastle … and Richard and Kim can get you there for free.

Three big days of fun at Newcastle Showground with rides, show bags, demolition derby, rodeo, woodchopping, the Hot Wheels Stunt Crew, Fireworks and so much more.

Listen to Richard and Kim for Breakfast when you wake up for your chance to win.

WHATS ON:

TICKET PRICES:

1 Day Tickets

Adult (15+) $25

Concession $15

Child (6-14) $15

Under 5 years – Free

3 day – Supporters Ticket ( Ultimate offer )

3 Day Ticket – $30

Family Tickets

Family of 4 (max 2 adults) – $60

Family of 5 (max 2 adults) – $65 SHOW HOURS: Friday 6 March: 9am-10.30pm (Last ride 10pm)

Saturday 7 March: 9am-10.30pm (Last ride 10pm)

Sunday 8 March: 9am-5.30pm (Last ride 5pm)

The Show – Newcastle & Hunter is proudly supported by 1143 2HD!